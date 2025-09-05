SARS Seizes R56m Cocaine Shipment in Durban in Major Cross-Border Operation

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced a major drug bust worth an estimated R56 million, following the interception of a cargo vessel off the east coast of Durban. The operation is being hailed as a significant victory against organised crime and international drug trafficking networks.

Intelligence-Led Interception at Sea

According to SARS, the breakthrough came through a collaborative, intelligence-driven operation that relied on advance risk profiling.

A Customs Marine Patrol vessel intercepted the cargo ship near the Fairway Buoy, approximately 4 nautical miles off Durban’s coast, before escorting it into the harbour. Once docked, SARS enforcement officers boarded the vessel and conducted a targeted inspection of several containers flagged as high risk prior to arrival.

The search uncovered 25 large bricks of cocaine concealed within refrigeration units. Initial field drug tests confirmed the substance to be high-purity cocaine, suitable for further dilution and expansion into much larger volumes for illicit distribution.

Collaboration Across Borders

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter confirmed that the bust was made possible through close cooperation with Brazilian authorities, highlighting the growing importance of international partnerships in tackling cross-border crime.

“It is such collaboration that communicates concrete cooperation within BRICS countries that deals a heavy blow against organised crime syndicates,” Kieswetter said.

He added that the seizure underscores the determination of South Africa’s law enforcement agencies to strengthen border security and disrupt criminal networks that seek to exploit the country’s ports of entry.

Evidence Handed Over for Prosecution

Following standard procedures, the seized narcotics were handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for safekeeping, further investigation, and eventual prosecution of those implicated. Authorities are expected to pursue leads on both the domestic and international networks linked to the shipment.

Strengthening Border Security

SARS noted that this successful operation is part of a broader strategy to bolster South Africa’s defences against smuggling, organised crime, and the illicit drug trade. With the country’s busy harbours increasingly targeted by syndicates, specialised intelligence-sharing and marine patrol capacity are becoming central tools in law enforcement’s arsenal.

The bust also forms part of ongoing inter-agency collaboration involving SARS, SAPS, and international partners, aimed at curbing the flow of narcotics through Southern Africa — a region often exploited as a transshipment hub for drugs destined for Europe, Asia, and domestic markets.

A Blow to Organised Crime

Authorities believe the seizure not only disrupts a major trafficking pipeline but also sends a clear message to syndicates operating within and beyond South Africa’s borders.

“This achievement signals that the efforts by all law enforcement agencies in our country are taking on the challenge of protecting our borders,” Kieswetter said.

Looking Ahead

The Durban cocaine seizure comes amid growing global concerns about drug trafficking routes through Africa. Analysts note that ports like Durban, Cape Town, and Walvis Bay have become increasingly attractive to syndicates due to their strategic location along international shipping routes.

With this bust, South Africa has demonstrated its capability to intercept and dismantle high-value smuggling operations, reinforcing the importance of intelligence-led policing and international cooperation.