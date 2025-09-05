India and Singapore Hold 16th Defence Working Group Meeting to Deepen Strategic Ties

The 16th India-Singapore Defence Working Group (DWG) meeting was held in Singapore on 4th September 2025, reaffirming the longstanding and growing defence partnership between the two countries. The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, India, and Col Daxson Yap, Director, Policy Office, Ministry of Defence, Singapore.

Strengthening Defence Cooperation

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the progress made since the last India-Singapore Defence Ministers’ Dialogue. Both delegations assessed the implementation status of earlier decisions and discussed ways to expand cooperation across the spectrum of bilateral engagements.

The DWG provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on defence, strategic connectivity, and evolving regional security dynamics. Discussions also touched upon Indo-Pacific maritime stability, regional security architecture, and cooperation in tackling transnational challenges.

Guided by Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Roadmap

The deliberations were aligned with the Joint Statement on the Roadmap for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which was adopted following the meeting between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Singaporean Prime Minister Mr Lawrence Wong earlier in New Delhi.

This roadmap underscores defence as a central pillar of bilateral relations, reflecting both nations’ commitment to enhancing regional peace and stability.

Key Focus Areas of Collaboration

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the ongoing collaboration in various fields and outlined steps for further strengthening cooperation. Priority areas included:

Defence training and capacity building through joint exercises and courses.

Defence industry and technology cooperation to promote innovation, co-development, and co-production.

Maritime security , focusing on ensuring safe and open sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific.

Multinational cooperation within ASEAN frameworks and beyond.

Emerging domains such as cyber security, information sharing, and global commons challenges.

Celebrating 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations

The year 2025 marks six decades of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, and both co-chairs reaffirmed their intent to scale up defence ties in line with the broader vision of strategic cooperation. The meeting holds additional significance against the backdrop of India’s Act East Policy, in which Singapore has been a vital partner in strengthening economic, cultural, and strategic linkages across Southeast Asia.

Engagements on the Sidelines

On the sidelines of the DWG, Shri Amitabh Prasad met Deputy Secretary Policy, BG Fredrick Choo, for further discussions on regional security cooperation. He also visited the Information Fusion Centre and the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Cyber Security and Information Centre of Excellence at Changi Naval Base. These visits highlighted the increasing emphasis on maritime domain awareness, cyber defence, and information security collaboration.

Looking Ahead

The 16th DWG concluded with both nations reiterating their shared vision for a secure, stable, and rules-based regional order. By combining capacity building, technological cooperation, and maritime collaboration, India and Singapore aim to add fresh momentum to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

As India continues to advance its Act East Policy, Singapore remains a key anchor in Southeast Asia, and the strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation is expected to further reinforce regional stability and prosperity.