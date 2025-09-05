Police launch search for man, his live-in partner in murder case

Police have launched a search for a man and his live-in partner for allegedly killing a person at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said. The murder took place on Wednesday and the body of the victim, Harish, was found at his house in Pasthal area, an official of Tarapur police station said.

His body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said. ''The prime suspect in the case, Surendra Singh, was in a live-in relationship with a woman, who also had an affair with Harish. It led to frequent quarrels between the live-in partners. On Wednesday night, Singh attacked Harish with a sharp weapon before fleeing from the scene with his live-in partner,'' he said.

