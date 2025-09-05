Left Menu

RSS Conclave Sparks Dialogue on National Unity and Social Issues in Jodhpur

The three-day all-India meeting of RSS and 32 affiliated organizations commenced in Jodhpur, discussing national unity, security, and social issues. Hosted by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, the event will also review the National Education Policy-2020 and address the integration of tribals. Former President Ram Nath Kovind will attend upcoming centenary celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day all-India meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and over 30 likeminded organizations has begun in Jodhpur, with a focus on national unity and security. Inaugurated by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosbale, the gathering aims to deliberate on various social issues.

Top representatives from 32 organizations are attending the meeting, which included the recitation of the Sangathan Mantra. Attendees include members from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, and Rashtra Sevika Samiti, among others. Discussions will also cover themes like social harmony, family institution, and eco-friendly lifestyles.

Around 320 delegates will review the National Education Policy-2020 and strategize on tribal integration. The meeting serves as a platform for dialogue, not resolutions, ahead of RSS's centenary celebrations, featuring former President Ram Nath Kovind as chief guest. This gathering follows a recent address by Bhagwat in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

