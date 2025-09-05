Vicious Acid Attack Over Forbidden Love Sparks Outrage

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded near Ballia as a man named Rajkumar Tiwari fell victim to a brutal acid attack, reportedly by his girlfriend's brother and other associates. The attack, rooted in objections to a romantic relationship, has left the village reeling in shock.

Tiwari, a resident of Husainabad village, was lured to Bariarpur under false pretenses, only to be violently assaulted and doused with acid. Critically injured, he was first rushed to a local health center before urgent referrals took him to a hospital in Varanasi for specialized treatment.

Law enforcement is actively pursuing Durgesh Pandey, who remains at large, following a complaint by Tiwari's grandmother. A case has been launched under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against him and others involved, as police vow swift justice.

