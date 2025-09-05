Yogi Adityanath Ensures swift action on citizens’ grievances

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized immediate and transparent resolution of public grievances. While speaking at a Janata Darshan in Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath addressed issues presented by nearly 200 attendees, including numerous women, assuring them of efficient redressal of complaints.

Highlighting the government's commitment to its citizens, he stressed strict legal measures against land grabbing while ensuring thorough investigation into unresolved cases. Adityanath instructed officials to address persistent issues and ensure accountability is established.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged financial constraints faced by citizens regarding treatment costs, directing officials to expedite cost estimates for financial assistance. He assured that necessary funds from the Discretionary Fund will be provided and urged for widespread issuance of Ayushman Cards to alleviate healthcare access difficulties.

