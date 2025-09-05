Crucial Security Talks Amid Pessimism: Ukraine's Search for Peace
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced potential foreign troop deployment under security promises, but Russia's Putin sees them as threats. The discussion represents ongoing discord between Kyiv and Moscow, with world leaders like Macron and Trump involved. EU's Costa hints at post-war sanctions against Russia, highlighting global tensions over Ukraine's future.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signaled that thousands of foreign troops might secure Ukraine post-conflict, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring them as potential targets. This stark division underscores the ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Moscow with Western leaders expressing doubts over a swift resolution.
French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted commitments from 26 countries for Ukraine's security guarantees. While some nations may directly deploy forces, others will support through training and equipment provision. President Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of discussing extensive security measures with EU representatives.
Meanwhile, the escalating frustration of U.S. President Donald Trump reflects Western concerns over the protracted conflict. Amidst dwindling prospects for peace, European and U.S. leaders contemplate new sanctions against Russia, showcasing global efforts to exert pressure for a resolution in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
