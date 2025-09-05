Left Menu

Crucial Security Talks Amid Pessimism: Ukraine's Search for Peace

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy announced potential foreign troop deployment under security promises, but Russia's Putin sees them as threats. The discussion represents ongoing discord between Kyiv and Moscow, with world leaders like Macron and Trump involved. EU's Costa hints at post-war sanctions against Russia, highlighting global tensions over Ukraine's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:22 IST
Crucial Security Talks Amid Pessimism: Ukraine's Search for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signaled that thousands of foreign troops might secure Ukraine post-conflict, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring them as potential targets. This stark division underscores the ongoing tensions between Kyiv and Moscow with Western leaders expressing doubts over a swift resolution.

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted commitments from 26 countries for Ukraine's security guarantees. While some nations may directly deploy forces, others will support through training and equipment provision. President Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of discussing extensive security measures with EU representatives.

Meanwhile, the escalating frustration of U.S. President Donald Trump reflects Western concerns over the protracted conflict. Amidst dwindling prospects for peace, European and U.S. leaders contemplate new sanctions against Russia, showcasing global efforts to exert pressure for a resolution in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

 India
2
Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

Diplomatic Hurdles: Afghan Minister's Canceled Visit to India

 India
3
Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

Mehbooba Mufti's Firm Stance: Protecting J&K's Identity

 India
4
Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

Miracle Revival: Brain Dead Teen Shows Signs of Life in Nashik

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025