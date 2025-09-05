Left Menu

Bridging Borders: Nepal-India Judicial Dialogue on Legal Reforms

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai praised Nepal's progress in justice reforms and gender equality during the Nepal–India Judicial Dialogue 2025. He highlighted Nepal's role in promoting societal transformation and emphasized the interconnectedness of global judiciaries. Nepal's legal advancements and gender inclusion were key discussion points.

In a significant address at the Nepal–India Judicial Dialogue 2025, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai lauded Nepal for being a cradle of thinkers and reformers, appreciating its constitutional commitment to gender equality. Speaking at the event organized by the Supreme Court of Nepal, CJI Gavai highlighted Nepal's transformative role as Lord Buddha's birthplace.

Chief Justice of Nepal Prakash Man Singh Rawat proudly declared that Nepal's judiciary has advanced through reforms, enhancing its standing on the rule of law index. These developments underscore Nepal's dedication to judicial integrity, with improvements in infrastructure and information technology.

The dialogue drew attention to global judicial interconnectedness, with Indian and Nepalese justices exchanging experiences. CJI Gavai's visit included prayers at significant cultural sites and further discussions on regional justice systems before concluding his four-day Nepal visit.

