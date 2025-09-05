CPI(M) Leader Urges Action on Flood Relief and Environmental Assessments
M Y Tarigami, CPI(M) leader and MLA for Kulgam, called on the central government to allocate funds for Jammu and Kashmir's flood-affected areas. Highlighting past failures in environmental assessments, he urged for a Climate Disaster Relief Fund and a safety audit of infrastructure to mitigate future risk.
CPI(M) leader and MLA from Kulgam, M Y Tarigami, has called on the Center to allocate funds to assist the Jammu and Kashmir government with relief efforts for flood-affected residents in the Union Territory.
At a press conference, Tarigami emphasized the profound devastation caused by recent floods in Jammu and Kashmir, lamenting the loss of lives and property. He urged the central government to provide adequate financial assistance for relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Tarigami also criticized the lack of comprehensive environmental impact assessments prior to project implementation, particularly in fragile regions, and advocated for the establishment of a Climate Disaster Relief Fund. He called for transparent safety audits of public infrastructure and demanded accountability in dredging operations and anti-corruption efforts.
