Fake Officer Nabbed in Army Recruitment Scam

Authorities arrested a man impersonating an army officer who defrauded an Agniveer applicant of Rs 1 lakh. The suspect, Sumit Kumar, was captured with a military uniform and forged ID, admitting to targeting failed applicants in various cities. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 21:00 IST
A man masquerading as an army officer has been arrested for allegedly swindling an Agniveer hopeful out of Rs 1 lakh, officials confirmed on Friday.

The arrest followed a complaint filed on August 30 at the Civil Lines police station by Abhishek Kumar, who did not pass the physical examination during the Agniveer recruitment rally, according to Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapat.

The suspect, Sumit Kumar, was detained in Meerut, with authorities recovering a military uniform, a forged army ID card, a mobile phone, and a scooter used in the crime. Kumar confessed to targeting unsuccessful applicants at army recruitment events in Lucknow, Agra, and Roorkee.

Police reported that Kumar extorted Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, promising a total of Rs 3 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

