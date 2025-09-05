Left Menu

Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan has expressed dissatisfaction with India's limited information sharing about recent floods via diplomatic channels, stressing full compliance with the Indus Water Treaty. This issue arises amid tensions following India's suspension of the treaty after a terror attack in Pahalgam and Pakistan's interest in joining BRICS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:08 IST
Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has raised concerns over the level of detail in information India provided regarding recent floods, urging adherence to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan noted the lack of communication through the Indus Water Commissioner.

The Indo-Pakese relations have been strained after India put the treaty in 'abeyance' following the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw punitive steps taken against Pakistan. The ongoing diplomatic tussle underscores the need for both nations to comply with the IWT provisions that have been in place since 1960.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is pushing for BRICS membership with backing from Russia, as announced following a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the regional front, Khan highlighted the issue of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan, urging Afghan cooperation to prevent terrorism against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025