Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Pakistan has expressed dissatisfaction with India's limited information sharing about recent floods via diplomatic channels, stressing full compliance with the Indus Water Treaty. This issue arises amid tensions following India's suspension of the treaty after a terror attack in Pahalgam and Pakistan's interest in joining BRICS.
Pakistan has raised concerns over the level of detail in information India provided regarding recent floods, urging adherence to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan noted the lack of communication through the Indus Water Commissioner.
The Indo-Pakese relations have been strained after India put the treaty in 'abeyance' following the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw punitive steps taken against Pakistan. The ongoing diplomatic tussle underscores the need for both nations to comply with the IWT provisions that have been in place since 1960.
Meanwhile, Pakistan is pushing for BRICS membership with backing from Russia, as announced following a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the regional front, Khan highlighted the issue of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan, urging Afghan cooperation to prevent terrorism against Pakistan.
