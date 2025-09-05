Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan has raised concerns over the level of detail in information India provided regarding recent floods, urging adherence to the Indus Water Treaty (IWT). Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan noted the lack of communication through the Indus Water Commissioner.

The Indo-Pakese relations have been strained after India put the treaty in 'abeyance' following the Pahalgam terror attack, which saw punitive steps taken against Pakistan. The ongoing diplomatic tussle underscores the need for both nations to comply with the IWT provisions that have been in place since 1960.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is pushing for BRICS membership with backing from Russia, as announced following a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Russian President Vladimir Putin. On the regional front, Khan highlighted the issue of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan, urging Afghan cooperation to prevent terrorism against Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)