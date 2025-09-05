Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

In a shocking incident in Pune's Nana Peth area, Ayush Komkar, the 20-year-old son of a murder accused, was killed by unidentified assailants on Friday evening. The attack, suspected to be a revenge killing, saw Ayush shot 11 times and attacked with sharp weapons.

Police are on the lookout for the assailants and have formed special teams to investigate the crime. Ayush's father, Ganesh Komkar, is an accused in the murder of former NCP leader Vanraj Andekar, which took place last year. The incident is believed to be fueled by long-standing family feuds and property disputes.

Building on the complex web of local rivalries, recent arrests have pointed towards the involvement of organized gangs. Two individuals believed to have supplied firearms to one of the gangs have been taken into custody, as police dig deeper to understand the extent of gang activity tied to the murders.

(With inputs from agencies.)