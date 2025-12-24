Gangster Convicted for 2009 Threat to Government Scientists
A court has convicted a gangster for threatening scientists at a government-run seed research center in Kushmaur village in 2009. Found guilty of criminal intimidation, he received a six-month prison sentence and a fine. The accused, with a history of crime, was granted bail post-sentence.
A local court has found a gangster guilty in a 2009 case involving threats to scientists at a government-operated research facility, a legal representative revealed on Wednesday.
The incident, which took place at a seed research center in Kushmaur village, led to an FIR filed by the then-director, alleging intimidation that forced scientists to halt their work, as government lawyer Harendra Singh disclosed.
Concluding the investigation and trial, Chief Judicial Magistrate K P Singh convicted the accused of criminal intimidation and sentenced him to six months in prison with a Rs 10,000 fine, from which he received bail immediately following the sentencing. The gangster is linked to multiple other criminal cases, including the murder of a jail official, according to police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
