Tragic Assault in Korba: Justice Seeks New Paths
A 13-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh's Korba city has been detained for allegedly raping a two-and-half-year-old girl. The incident occurred when her parents were out for work. The accused's landlord father allegedly threatened the victim's family post-incident. A case is being pursued under relevant child protection laws.
05-09-2025
In a deeply troubling incident, a 13-year-old boy has been detained in Korba city, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly raping a toddler, police reported Friday.
The horrific event occurred Wednesday when the two-and-half-year-old was alone at home while her parents were away for work. The boy's father, the family's landlord, allegedly threatened them post-incident.
The case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, has sparked outrage and is under thorough investigation, as authorities push for justice.
