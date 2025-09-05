Tragic Assault in Korba: Justice Seeks New Paths

In a deeply troubling incident, a 13-year-old boy has been detained in Korba city, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly raping a toddler, police reported Friday.

The horrific event occurred Wednesday when the two-and-half-year-old was alone at home while her parents were away for work. The boy's father, the family's landlord, allegedly threatened them post-incident.

The case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, has sparked outrage and is under thorough investigation, as authorities push for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)