Tragic Assault in Korba: Justice Seeks New Paths

A 13-year-old boy in Chhattisgarh's Korba city has been detained for allegedly raping a two-and-half-year-old girl. The incident occurred when her parents were out for work. The accused's landlord father allegedly threatened the victim's family post-incident. A case is being pursued under relevant child protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply troubling incident, a 13-year-old boy has been detained in Korba city, Chhattisgarh, for allegedly raping a toddler, police reported Friday.

The horrific event occurred Wednesday when the two-and-half-year-old was alone at home while her parents were away for work. The boy's father, the family's landlord, allegedly threatened them post-incident.

The case, registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, has sparked outrage and is under thorough investigation, as authorities push for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

