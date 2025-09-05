Left Menu

Public Holiday Declared for Assam Bodoland Polls

The Assam government announced a public holiday on September 22 in five districts for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) council polls. Elections for 40 seats will be held that day, with vote counting scheduled for September 26. The BJP, UPPL, and Gana Suraksha Party participate actively.

The Assam government has declared a public holiday on September 22 to facilitate council polls in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The holiday applies to government and non-government offices, banks, and business establishments within the polling jurisdiction.

According to an official statement issued under the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, the polls for 40 council seats were announced on August 26, and the election process is to be completed by September 28. The polling is scheduled for 7:30 am to 4 pm on September 22, with vote counting on September 26 starting at 8 am.

The BTR encompasses the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur. Involved parties include the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), BJP, and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), with the BJP choosing to contest independently. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively campaigning in the region.

