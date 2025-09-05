Revenge in Nana Peth: Murder Echoes in Pune Streets

In a case that has sent shockwaves through Pune's Nana Peth area, Ayush Ganesh Komkar, a 20-year-old connected to a high-profile murder case, was gunned down on Friday evening, law enforcement authorities have confirmed.

Ayush, the son of Ganesh Komkar and nephew of slain NCP leader Vanraj Andekar, was attacked shortly after returning from classes, according to a statement by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nikhil Pingle. Police reports indicate that two unidentified attackers fired 11 rounds and used sharp weapons, leading to Ayush's death at the scene.

Ayush's death has reignited tensions in the area, with law enforcement officials deploying multiple teams to hunt down the perpetrators. The murder weapon supply chain is under scrutiny following recent arrests linked to the Andekar and Tipu Pathan gangs, suspected of being involved in both the original and recent crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)