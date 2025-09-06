Fatal Tragedy Erupts from Children's Quarrel in Sathra
A woman was tragically beaten to death in Sathra village following a dispute that originated from a children's playtime quarrel. Police identified the assailants and have detained three adults, while taking action against a juvenile involved in the violent altercation that led to her demise.
A minor tiff among children escalated into a deadly assault in Sathra village, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old woman. The conflict started during children's play on Thursday evening and took a violent turn when families became involved.
Armed with sticks and batons, one group attacked the home of the other, severely injuring Rahmani alias Alia. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries on Friday.
The police have arrested three individuals named by Alia's husband and are pursuing action against a juvenile offender. The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a community in shock and distress.
