Corruption Crackdown in Rural Development: Four Officials Terminated
Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik terminated four temporary officials in the rural development department after an inquiry found irregularities and fund embezzlement. The violations, under MGNREGA and Swachh Bharat Mission, prompted recommendations for strict action against involved permanent staff and initiation of recovery proceedings.
In a decisive move to curb corruption, Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik has terminated four temporary officials involved in malpractices concerning government funds. The action comes after an inquiry revealed significant irregularities by these officials in the rural development department.
The investigation, spearheaded by Additional District Development Commissioner Sukhdev Singh, uncovered violations in projects under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM). Key figures, including Mohammad Latief and Rahil Magotra, were implicated in record manipulations and the issuance of fake job cards.
The deputy commissioner has recommended further strict measures against permanent officials and has called for recovery proceedings under Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services rules to ensure accountability. This robust stance underscores the administration's commitment to transparency and good governance.
