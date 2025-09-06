US Targets Nations with Hostage Diplomacy through New Executive Order

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at deterring countries from engaging in 'hostage diplomacy' by designating them as state sponsors of wrongful detention. The order, similar to the State Sponsor of Terrorism designation, threatens economic sanctions and visa limitations for those involved.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that being on this list is unwanted, as it could significantly affect nations like China, Iran, and Russia. The order also aims to safeguard Americans from being used as bargaining chips internationally, offering penalties if US nationals are wrongfully detained abroad.

A nonprofit organization, Global Reach, has endorsed the move, noting the impact of previous administrations contrasted with the current administration's focus on bringing detained Americans home. The new designation seeks to enhance US government efforts to prevent unjust detentions and secure the release of US citizens.