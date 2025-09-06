Controversial Gun Rights Proposal Sparks Nationwide Uproar
The US Justice Department's discussions about restricting gun ownership among transgender individuals have ignited criticism from gun rights and LGBTQ advocates. The notion, hinted at within the Trump administration, faces potential constitutional challenges, emphasizing existing tensions surrounding gun control and LGBTQ rights.
- Country:
- United States
The US Justice Department faces backlash from gun rights and LGBTQ advocates after considering restrictions on gun ownership for transgender individuals. Such a measure would likely face constitutional challenges if implemented.
These internal discussions emerged after a Minneapolis Catholic school shooting allegedly involving a transgender individual. High-level members of the Trump administration have reportedly deliberated over this proposal, sparking widespread outcry.
LGBTQ groups argue that mass shootings in the US are primarily carried out by men, not transgender individuals. Meanwhile, gun rights organizations like the NRA oppose any proposal that restricts Second Amendment rights. The Justice Department stated no formal proposals have been advanced yet.
