Controversial Gun Rights Proposal Sparks Nationwide Uproar

The US Justice Department's discussions about restricting gun ownership among transgender individuals have ignited criticism from gun rights and LGBTQ advocates. The notion, hinted at within the Trump administration, faces potential constitutional challenges, emphasizing existing tensions surrounding gun control and LGBTQ rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 05:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Justice Department faces backlash from gun rights and LGBTQ advocates after considering restrictions on gun ownership for transgender individuals. Such a measure would likely face constitutional challenges if implemented.

These internal discussions emerged after a Minneapolis Catholic school shooting allegedly involving a transgender individual. High-level members of the Trump administration have reportedly deliberated over this proposal, sparking widespread outcry.

LGBTQ groups argue that mass shootings in the US are primarily carried out by men, not transgender individuals. Meanwhile, gun rights organizations like the NRA oppose any proposal that restricts Second Amendment rights. The Justice Department stated no formal proposals have been advanced yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

