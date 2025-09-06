Left Menu

Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

A significant immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility in Georgia led to the detention of hundreds of South Korean workers. The operation, part of the U.S. administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, could strain U.S.-South Korea relations amid massive investment deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 06:25 IST
Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, U.S. authorities conducted a large-scale raid at a Hyundai Motor car battery construction site in Georgia, resulting in the detention of approximately 475 workers, most of whom were South Korean. This marks the largest single-site enforcement operation in U.S. Department of Homeland Security's history, intensifying tensions between the United States and South Korea.

While Hyundai Motor has distanced itself from hiring detained workers directly, the conglomerate's joint venture with LG Energy Solutions faces setbacks as construction pauses. The operation, titled 'Operation Low Voltage,' saw over 400 officers involved, raising concerns amid ongoing U.S.-South Korea trade negotiations worth $350 billion.

The raid comes as part of President Donald Trump's strict immigration enforcement policies, which critics argue are politically motivated. Despite the disruption, Georgia state officials vow to uphold immigration laws, while the Korean Foreign Ministry demands that the economic interests of its citizens in the U.S. are respected.

TRENDING

1
Forging Unity: US Capitol Police Lead Major Training Drill to Counter Political Violence

Forging Unity: US Capitol Police Lead Major Training Drill to Counter Politi...

 United States
2
Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025