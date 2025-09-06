Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions
A significant immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility in Georgia led to the detention of hundreds of South Korean workers. The operation, part of the U.S. administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, could strain U.S.-South Korea relations amid massive investment deals.
In an unprecedented move, U.S. authorities conducted a large-scale raid at a Hyundai Motor car battery construction site in Georgia, resulting in the detention of approximately 475 workers, most of whom were South Korean. This marks the largest single-site enforcement operation in U.S. Department of Homeland Security's history, intensifying tensions between the United States and South Korea.
While Hyundai Motor has distanced itself from hiring detained workers directly, the conglomerate's joint venture with LG Energy Solutions faces setbacks as construction pauses. The operation, titled 'Operation Low Voltage,' saw over 400 officers involved, raising concerns amid ongoing U.S.-South Korea trade negotiations worth $350 billion.
The raid comes as part of President Donald Trump's strict immigration enforcement policies, which critics argue are politically motivated. Despite the disruption, Georgia state officials vow to uphold immigration laws, while the Korean Foreign Ministry demands that the economic interests of its citizens in the U.S. are respected.
