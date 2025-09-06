Controversial Deportation Saga: Kilmar Abrego's Unexpected Eswatini Fate

The Trump administration has announced plans to deport Kilmar Abrego, originally from El Salvador, to the small African nation of Eswatini as part of its intensified immigration crackdown. This decision comes after Abrego expressed fears of persecution in Uganda, previously designated for his removal by U.S. authorities.

A Homeland Security official stated the change was necessitated by Abrego's fears of persecution in Uganda and reiterated past claims reported by his attorneys regarding threats in multiple countries. Despite this backdrop, Abrego has no connections to Eswatini, where he now faces deportation.

Abrego's convoluted legal journey began earlier this year with U.S. authorities labeling him a gang member and deporting him to El Salvador despite judicial orders. Brought back on charges of unlawful transportation of migrants, Abrego's attorneys contend the government is pressuring him with unjust prosecutorial tactics.

