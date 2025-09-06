Controversial Deportation Saga: Kilmar Abrego's Unexpected Eswatini Fate
The Trump administration plans to deport Kilmar Abrego to Eswatini, igniting further controversy in his ongoing legal saga. Originally from El Salvador, Abrego faces deportation amid accusations of being a gang member. His lawyers argue the move is part of a coercive strategy against him.
The Trump administration has announced plans to deport Kilmar Abrego, originally from El Salvador, to the small African nation of Eswatini as part of its intensified immigration crackdown. This decision comes after Abrego expressed fears of persecution in Uganda, previously designated for his removal by U.S. authorities.
A Homeland Security official stated the change was necessitated by Abrego's fears of persecution in Uganda and reiterated past claims reported by his attorneys regarding threats in multiple countries. Despite this backdrop, Abrego has no connections to Eswatini, where he now faces deportation.
Abrego's convoluted legal journey began earlier this year with U.S. authorities labeling him a gang member and deporting him to El Salvador despite judicial orders. Brought back on charges of unlawful transportation of migrants, Abrego's attorneys contend the government is pressuring him with unjust prosecutorial tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Abrego
- Eswatini
- deportation
- immigration
- U.S.
- El Salvador
- Uganda
- legal saga
- Vermont
ALSO READ
Jannik Sinner Sets Up Thrilling U.S. Open Final with Carlos Alcaraz
Sinner's Triumph: A Riveting Semi-Final Showdown at the U.S. Open
Operation Low Voltage: Tensions Surge as U.S. Raids Hyundai Battery Site
Carlos Alcaraz's Triumph: U.S. Open Glory Against Djokovic
U.S. Considers Military Strikes in Venezuela