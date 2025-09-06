Controversy Surrounds Ajit Pawar's Call in Soil Excavation Case

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is embroiled in controversy following a viral video where he is seen reprimanding an IPS officer over illegal soil excavation. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has come to Pawar's defense, stating the call has been misinterpreted.

Bawankule, addressing media in Nagpur, argued that such phone discussions often lack complete context. According to him, Pawar's call was not meant to pressure any officer unlawfully but to mediate a dispute involving a party worker, without realizing the excavation's illegal status.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against multiple individuals for obstructing officials during an anti-excavation operation. The legal charges include assaulting public servants and violating the Protection of Environment Act, spotlighting ongoing tensions in Solapur district.

(With inputs from agencies.)