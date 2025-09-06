Telangana Unveils 'Bhu Bharati' to Revolutionize Land Administration

In a decisive move to overhaul land administration in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced the 'Bhu Bharati' portal, a system designed to rectify complications arising from the 'Dharani' platform implemented by the former BRS regime.

During an event where newly-recruited Grama Palana Officers (GPOs) received their appointment letters, Reddy emphasized that citizens have repeatedly expressed their desire for liberation from the flawed 'Dharani' system.

Criticizing the previous administration's actions, he accused them of demonizing Village Revenue Officers and Assistants, while pledging a fresh start that aligns with Congress's pre-election promises to replace the contentious system with 'Bhu Bharati'.