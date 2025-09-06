Left Menu

Telangana Unveils 'Bhu Bharati' to Revolutionize Land Administration

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the launch of a new land administration system, 'Bhu Bharati', to address issues linked to the previous government's 'Dharani' system. The initiative aims to restore trust in land management and promote a more transparent and people-centric approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-09-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 08:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to overhaul land administration in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy introduced the 'Bhu Bharati' portal, a system designed to rectify complications arising from the 'Dharani' platform implemented by the former BRS regime.

During an event where newly-recruited Grama Palana Officers (GPOs) received their appointment letters, Reddy emphasized that citizens have repeatedly expressed their desire for liberation from the flawed 'Dharani' system.

Criticizing the previous administration's actions, he accused them of demonizing Village Revenue Officers and Assistants, while pledging a fresh start that aligns with Congress's pre-election promises to replace the contentious system with 'Bhu Bharati'.

