Mumbai Terror Hoax: Ashwani Kumar Arrested for Fake Threat
Ashwani Kumar from Bihar was arrested in Noida for allegedly sending a hoax threat to Mumbai Police, claiming terrorists had entered the city with explosives. The threat was traced back to Noida, leading to his arrest. Authorities are still investigating the motive behind the hoax.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:53 IST
- India
A man identified as Ashwani Kumar was apprehended in Noida for allegedly sending a threatening message to Mumbai Police. The message claimed that 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kg of RDX.
The arrest took place after Mumbai Police received the threat on Thursday, which was traced back to Noida, prompting Sector 113 police to launch an operation.
Despite his detention, authorities have yet to determine the motive behind Kumar's hoax. Investigations continue as officials seek to understand the reason for such a serious false alarm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
