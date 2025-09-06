West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

As the pivotal meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar approaches, West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal is slated for internal discussions to evaluate the state's electoral readiness. These meetings, scheduled for Saturday and Monday, aim to ensure thorough preparation for the high-level discussion set for September 10.

The Election Commission of India has expressed interest in emulating Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral rolls across other states. The proactive initiatives taken are considered introductions to enhance electoral preparedness, drawing considerable attention nationwide.

Prior to the Delhi meeting, the West Bengal CEO's office plans two rounds of consultations. The first, an internal review, will occur on Saturday, followed by a statewide assessment on Monday. These sessions will involve examining district-wise preparations, with participation from additional district magistrates. Agarwal is expected to present detailed voter statistics and strategies at the Delhi meeting.

