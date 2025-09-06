Minister Sinha Surrenders in School Recruitment Probe

West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha surrendered to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) court in Kolkata on Saturday, linked to a probe into alleged irregularities in primary school recruitment, officials reported.

Sinha, overseeing the state's micro, small, and medium enterprises and textiles, complied with a court order to appear. However, while the ED sought custody, the court granted him interim bail on a Rs 10,000 personal bond with conditions.

Sinha is prohibited from leaving his assembly constituency or Kolkata and must cooperate with the ongoing investigation. The minister's legal counsel emphasized his respect for the judicial process, acknowledging the ongoing scrutiny from the ED for misappropriation allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)