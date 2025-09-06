Tragedy in Jharkhand: Alcohol-Fueled Violence Ends in Death
In Jharkhand's Godda district, a man allegedly killed his wife and injured her parents before taking his own life. The tragic incident occurred after a domestic dispute fueled by alcohol. The deceased are Rajendra Pandit and his wife Rita Devi. The injured in-laws are recovering in the hospital.
In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Godda district, a 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death and injured her parents before hanging himself, police reported on Saturday.
The grim event unfolded in Lathibari village under Poreyahat police station area on Friday night, triggered by a domestic altercation over alcohol consumption.
The deceased, Rajendra Pandit, reportedly attacked his wife Rita Devi during a scuffle post-alcohol consumption, leading to her death. When Devi's parents intervened, Pandit attacked them as well before ending his own life. The injured in-laws are currently hospitalized at Sadar hospital.
