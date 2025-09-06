Left Menu

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Three notorious criminals, including the infamous Ajay Mona with over 50 charges, were arrested after a police encounter in Lambhua. Their SUV was intercepted, leading to a shootout. Though three managed to escape, police have seized weapons and are pursuing the fugitives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:32 IST
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter
criminals
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police captured three notorious criminals following an encounter in Lambhua on Friday night. The operation unfolded when law enforcement intercepted a white SUV suspected of harboring fugitives.

The vehicle, coming from Jaunpur, attempted to veer off towards Murli canal but was impeded by a pit, triggering a confrontation. Officers were met with gunfire as occupants sought to evade capture.

Among the arrested was Ajay Mona, already wanted for over 50 criminal cases. Police confiscated illegal weapons and are tracking the others who escaped amidst the chaos, according to Additional Superintendent Akhand Pratap Singh.

TRENDING

1
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
2
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India
3
Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

Canadian Report Reveals Financial Links to Khalistani Extremists

 Canada
4
Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

Safalta Carnival: Elevating Kashmir's Artisan Heritage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025