Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, police captured three notorious criminals following an encounter in Lambhua on Friday night. The operation unfolded when law enforcement intercepted a white SUV suspected of harboring fugitives.

The vehicle, coming from Jaunpur, attempted to veer off towards Murli canal but was impeded by a pit, triggering a confrontation. Officers were met with gunfire as occupants sought to evade capture.

Among the arrested was Ajay Mona, already wanted for over 50 criminal cases. Police confiscated illegal weapons and are tracking the others who escaped amidst the chaos, according to Additional Superintendent Akhand Pratap Singh.