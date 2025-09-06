Tragedy Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Family Dispute Turns Deadly

In a shocking incident that underscores ongoing domestic turmoil, five family members were brutally gunned down in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The tragedy unfolded on Friday night, according to local officials.

The victims, including two women, were part of the same family and ranged in age from 18 to 85. Authorities allege that the shootings were perpetrated by the family's son-in-law, who is now the focus of an intensive police search.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, transporting the bodies to DHQ Hospital Batkhela. Police are actively pursuing leads and conducting raids in search of the suspected assailant, as the cause of this devastating act is believed to be a family dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)