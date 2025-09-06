Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Immigration authorities have detained 475 individuals, primarily South Korean nationals, after a large-scale raid on Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing site in Georgia. The operation, conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, is part of a monthslong probe into illegal hiring practices at the facility.

On Thursday, agents targeted an under-construction plant where Hyundai collaborates with LG Energy Solution for EV battery production. Prosecutors remain uncertain about the identity of the contractor responsible for the alleged illegal hiring, as court records suggest the hiring company is currently unknown.

South Korea has expressed significant concern over the detentions, highlighting the rarity of Korean nationals being targeted in U.S. immigration enforcement. While some detainees entered the U.S. legally but overstayed visas, others crossed the border illegally. The incident has sparked both U.S. and Korean government responses.

