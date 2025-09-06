Left Menu

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

In Georgia, a significant raid by immigration officials uncovered illegal hiring practices at Hyundai's EV manufacturing site, resulting in the detention of 475 individuals, predominantly South Korean nationals. The raid is part of a broader investigation into immigration violations, raising concerns from the South Korean government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ellabell | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Immigration authorities have detained 475 individuals, primarily South Korean nationals, after a large-scale raid on Hyundai's electric vehicle manufacturing site in Georgia. The operation, conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, is part of a monthslong probe into illegal hiring practices at the facility.

On Thursday, agents targeted an under-construction plant where Hyundai collaborates with LG Energy Solution for EV battery production. Prosecutors remain uncertain about the identity of the contractor responsible for the alleged illegal hiring, as court records suggest the hiring company is currently unknown.

South Korea has expressed significant concern over the detentions, highlighting the rarity of Korean nationals being targeted in U.S. immigration enforcement. While some detainees entered the U.S. legally but overstayed visas, others crossed the border illegally. The incident has sparked both U.S. and Korean government responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

