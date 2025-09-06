Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Head Constable Arrested for Bribery

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:03 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Rajasthan made a significant arrest on Saturday, apprehending a police head constable on bribery charges. Bhanwarlal, stationed at Sarwana police station in Jalore district, allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000, according to official reports.

The arrest follows a complaint where it was claimed that Bhanwarlal, involved as the investigating officer in an active case, solicited the bribe to avoid implicating additional suspects. This operation was confirmed by Additional Director General (ACB), Smita Srivastava.

The authorities successfully trapped and detained the head constable while he was in the act of accepting the bribe. The ACB has stated that Bhanwarlal is currently under interrogation and that the investigation is ongoing to unearth further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

