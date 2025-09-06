Left Menu

Chaos in Jharkhand: Ex-CM Raghubar Das Exposes State's Law and Order Crisis

Former CM Raghubar Das criticizes the law and order situation in Jharkhand, accusing the state government of being controlled by criminals and mafias. Allegations include corrupt syndicates and malpractices in official appointments affecting business investments and citizens' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of Jharkhand's current administration, former Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday condemned the state's alarming law and order situation, highlighting its impact on potential business investments.

Speaking at a press conference in Jamshedpur, Das accused the mineral-rich state of being controlled by criminals and mafias, rather than an effective government. He alleged that syndicates dealing in sand, coal, and quarrying have substantial influence due to bureaucratic politicization.

Das further claimed that corruption runs deep within the government, with official transfers and postings reportedly up for bidding, causing widespread insecurity among citizens and rising crime rates, including lootings, rapes, and murders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

