Chaos in Jharkhand: Ex-CM Raghubar Das Exposes State's Law and Order Crisis

In a scathing critique of Jharkhand's current administration, former Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday condemned the state's alarming law and order situation, highlighting its impact on potential business investments.

Speaking at a press conference in Jamshedpur, Das accused the mineral-rich state of being controlled by criminals and mafias, rather than an effective government. He alleged that syndicates dealing in sand, coal, and quarrying have substantial influence due to bureaucratic politicization.

Das further claimed that corruption runs deep within the government, with official transfers and postings reportedly up for bidding, causing widespread insecurity among citizens and rising crime rates, including lootings, rapes, and murders.

