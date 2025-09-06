Left Menu

Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police Busts Major Mephedrone Factory

Maharashtra's MBVV police dismantled a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana, arresting 12, including a Bangladeshi woman. They confiscated 5.968 kg of mephedrone, cash, and more. The entire value of seized items is in the crores, and further investigations aim to uncover the whole supply chain.

Thane | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:12 IST
Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police Busts Major Mephedrone Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana, arresting 12 people, among them a Bangladeshi woman. Senior officials disclosed the bust on Saturday.

Located in Cherlapally, the facility was found with nearly 6 kilograms of mephedrone, a batch of chemicals, and Rs 23.97 lakh in cash. Authorities also seized 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, and four electronic scales, according to MBVV police commissioner Niket Kaushik.

The total valuation of confiscated items runs into several crores. The operation continues to uncover the intricate links in the supply chain related to this unit, focusing on both local and cross-border elements.

