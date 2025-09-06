Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Police Busts Major Mephedrone Factory

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police achieved a significant breakthrough by dismantling a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Telangana, arresting 12 people, among them a Bangladeshi woman. Senior officials disclosed the bust on Saturday.

Located in Cherlapally, the facility was found with nearly 6 kilograms of mephedrone, a batch of chemicals, and Rs 23.97 lakh in cash. Authorities also seized 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, and four electronic scales, according to MBVV police commissioner Niket Kaushik.

The total valuation of confiscated items runs into several crores. The operation continues to uncover the intricate links in the supply chain related to this unit, focusing on both local and cross-border elements.