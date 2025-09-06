Left Menu

Delhi Tightens Reins on Weights and Measures Violations

The Delhi government plans to increase penalties for non-compliance with weights and measures guidelines. The amendments aim to enhance consumer protection through stricter fines for hawkers, retailers, manufacturers, and government agencies. Stakeholders can submit feedback before official implementation of these new rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:19 IST
Delhi Tightens Reins on Weights and Measures Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to toughen penalties for breaches in weights and measures standards, aiming to enhance fairness in markets and bolster consumer protection. Draft amendment rules were revealed on Saturday according to officials.

This proposed regulatory change impacts a wide range of market operators, from hawkers to major petroleum outlets. Fines could double, reflecting a firm stance against unfair trade practices. Hawkers might face a Rs 500 fine for non-compliance, while petroleum sectors could confront penalties up to Rs 50,000.

The public has a one-month window to submit objections or suggestions to the Controller Legal Metrology. Following consideration of feedback, the government looks forward to enforcing these rules to promote adherence and integrity within trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district: Police.

Six dead as cable wire of cargo ropeway snaps at Pavagadh Hill temple in Guj...

 India
2
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
3
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India
4
Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025