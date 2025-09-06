Delhi Tightens Reins on Weights and Measures Violations
The Delhi government plans to increase penalties for non-compliance with weights and measures guidelines. The amendments aim to enhance consumer protection through stricter fines for hawkers, retailers, manufacturers, and government agencies. Stakeholders can submit feedback before official implementation of these new rules.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is set to toughen penalties for breaches in weights and measures standards, aiming to enhance fairness in markets and bolster consumer protection. Draft amendment rules were revealed on Saturday according to officials.
This proposed regulatory change impacts a wide range of market operators, from hawkers to major petroleum outlets. Fines could double, reflecting a firm stance against unfair trade practices. Hawkers might face a Rs 500 fine for non-compliance, while petroleum sectors could confront penalties up to Rs 50,000.
The public has a one-month window to submit objections or suggestions to the Controller Legal Metrology. Following consideration of feedback, the government looks forward to enforcing these rules to promote adherence and integrity within trade practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- weights
- measures
- penalties
- consumer
- protection
- amendment
- hawkers
- regulations
- stakeholders
ALSO READ
Very confident that industry will pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Judge blocks Trump administration's ending of legal protections for 1.1 million Venezuelans and Haitians, AP reports.
Centre to keep vigil to ensure GST benefits passed fully to consumers: Goyal
Centre to keep vigil to ensure GST benefits passed fully to consumers: Goyal
OBC Protest Ends as Maharashtra Government Commits to Reservation Protection