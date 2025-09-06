Delhi Tightens Reins on Weights and Measures Violations

The Delhi government is set to toughen penalties for breaches in weights and measures standards, aiming to enhance fairness in markets and bolster consumer protection. Draft amendment rules were revealed on Saturday according to officials.

This proposed regulatory change impacts a wide range of market operators, from hawkers to major petroleum outlets. Fines could double, reflecting a firm stance against unfair trade practices. Hawkers might face a Rs 500 fine for non-compliance, while petroleum sectors could confront penalties up to Rs 50,000.

The public has a one-month window to submit objections or suggestions to the Controller Legal Metrology. Following consideration of feedback, the government looks forward to enforcing these rules to promote adherence and integrity within trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)