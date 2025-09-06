Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

On Saturday, the Israeli military intensified its operations in Gaza City, urging civilians to relocate south before striking a high-rise tower. According to Israeli officials, the offensive is aimed at defeating Hamas, which they claim uses the urban hub as a stronghold.

The strikes have resulted in significant displacement, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians face the grim reality of their war-torn city. Israel faces mounting international pressure to halt its offensive, with many allies condemning the military actions in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has sparked renewed diplomatic efforts, with calls for a ceasefire gaining traction. Families of Israeli hostages are also pushing for a resolution, seeking the release of captives in exchange for peace negotiations.