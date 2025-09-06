Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: High-Rise Strikes Amid Talks of Truce

The Israeli military has intensified its offensive in Gaza City, urging civilians to leave before bombing high-rise towers allegedly used by Hamas. This assault aims to capture the city, a declared Hamas stronghold, causing significant displacement and the threat of a humanitarian crisis. Diplomatic isolation for Israel escalates as international voices demand a ceasefire.

Updated: 06-09-2025 17:34 IST
On Saturday, the Israeli military intensified its operations in Gaza City, urging civilians to relocate south before striking a high-rise tower. According to Israeli officials, the offensive is aimed at defeating Hamas, which they claim uses the urban hub as a stronghold.

The strikes have resulted in significant displacement, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians face the grim reality of their war-torn city. Israel faces mounting international pressure to halt its offensive, with many allies condemning the military actions in Gaza.

The ongoing conflict has sparked renewed diplomatic efforts, with calls for a ceasefire gaining traction. Families of Israeli hostages are also pushing for a resolution, seeking the release of captives in exchange for peace negotiations.

