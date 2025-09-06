Karnataka Sparks Debate: Ballot Paper vs. EVMs
Karnataka's Congress-led government defends its shift to ballot paper for local elections, questioning BJP's concerns over abandoning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The move aims to restore public confidence amidst allegations of voter list discrepancies and election manipulation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenges the notion that using ballot paper is regressive.
The Karnataka Congress government has stirred a political debate by deciding to revert to ballot paper voting for local elections, challenging the BJP's reliance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has demanded explanations from the BJP on their resistance to the old method of voting.
This decision, officially recommended to the State Election Commission, comes amid concerns over the credibility of EVMs. The Congress argues that issues with voter lists and election integrity have necessitated this return to ballot paper to prevent 'vote theft'.
The controversy has been heightened by allegations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claims a conspiracy around electoral discrepancies, especially following the party's losses in Assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra. The debate underscores a larger, nationwide discourse on electoral transparency and technology in voting.
