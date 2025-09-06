Karnataka Sparks Debate: Ballot Paper vs. EVMs

The Karnataka Congress government has stirred a political debate by deciding to revert to ballot paper voting for local elections, challenging the BJP's reliance on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has demanded explanations from the BJP on their resistance to the old method of voting.

This decision, officially recommended to the State Election Commission, comes amid concerns over the credibility of EVMs. The Congress argues that issues with voter lists and election integrity have necessitated this return to ballot paper to prevent 'vote theft'.

The controversy has been heightened by allegations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claims a conspiracy around electoral discrepancies, especially following the party's losses in Assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra. The debate underscores a larger, nationwide discourse on electoral transparency and technology in voting.

