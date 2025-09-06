Twisted Love: Honeymoon Murder Mystery Unfolds in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police have filed a detailed charge sheet in the murder case of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. An intensive investigation exposed a conspiracy involving Raja's wife, Sonam, her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, and six others, resulting in a comprehensive 790-page document submitted to the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Sohra.

Raja was tragically murdered during his honeymoon in May, leading to a nationwide search for the accused. Evidence presented by the police points to a premeditated plot hatched by Sonam and Raj, executed with the help of friends while in Sohra.

A call for the death penalty from Raja's family underscores the severity of the crime, highlighting family tensions, especially concerning Sonam's brother Govind, accused of secretly defending his sister. The case has captured national attention, shedding light on betrayal, murder, and familial discord.

