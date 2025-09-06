Arrests Expose Illegal Firearms Trafficking Network Spanning Madhya Pradesh to Delhi
Two men were arrested in north Delhi for selling illegal firearms procured from Madhya Pradesh. The duo, who sold weapons for profit in Delhi-NCR over several years, were caught with fifteen pistols. They acted under the guidance of a Madhya Pradesh-based arms supplier. Investigations are ongoing.
In a significant crackdown on illegal arms trafficking, authorities have apprehended two individuals in north Delhi's Burari area. The suspects, identified as Murtaza Khatri, 31, and Wasim Qureshi, 25, were found selling illegal firearms sourced from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh to various contacts in the capital.
The duo alleged that they bought firearms at Rs 15,000 each and sold them for nearly Rs 25,000 in Delhi, as confirmed by a senior police official. Their arrest culminated from an operation initiated on specific intelligence that led officers to intercept the two on September 5, while they were en route to deliver a consignment of firearms.
A further probe is underway to unearth the full expanse of this trafficking network. Authorities aim to identify the supplier in Madhya Pradesh as well as the local contacts in Delhi. The suspects have criminal histories, including charges ranging from theft to public gambling, adding to the severity of the case.
