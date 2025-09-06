Tensions Surge as Israeli Forces Advance into Gaza City

In a significant escalation, Israeli forces have advanced into Gaza City, urging residents to evacuate south. This comes as part of a strategic offensive ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to capture the urban stronghold deemed crucial in the fight against Hamas militants.

The persistent military strikes have sparked fears of mass displacement, with hundreds of thousands at risk of being uprooted from their homes. Amid rising casualties, international criticism mounts, calling for an end to the devastating campaign.

Diplomatic tensions rise as demands for a resolution to the hostages' situation grow. The conflict remains charged, with calls for ceasefire and negotiations amid humanitarian concerns intensifying as hostilities drag on.

