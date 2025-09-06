Tragic Conflict over Garbage Ends in Fatal Shooting in Jagrup Pur

In Jagrup Pur village, a deadly conflict over garbage disposal resulted in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Yogendra Singh. The incident unfolded when Singh confronted his neighbor, a retired policeman named Bhudeo, over the latter's family's habit of dumping garbage in front of Singh's house.

Police reports indicate that the disagreement quickly escalated, culminating in allegations that Bhudeo and his family opened fire. This violent confrontation left three others wounded: 16-year-old Shikha, 60-year-old Ram Singh, and 22-year-old Vinay, all of whom were rushed to the district hospital for treatment before being referred to Saifai Medical Hospital.

Authorities have filed an FIR against three suspects, identified as Jetu, Avanish, and Bhudeo, who are currently at large. The incident underscores the potential for minor disputes to spiral into life-threatening violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)