Judicial Custody and the Dharmasthala Controversy: Unveiling Allegations

C N Chinnaiah, alleging crimes in Dharmasthala, was remanded for 14 days following his custodial interrogation. His allegations, under investigation by the SIT, involve murders and assaults tied to temple administrators, sparking political unrest and protests from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has ordered 14 days' judicial custody for C N Chinnaiah, who stands as the complainant in a high-profile case alleging murder, rape, and clandestine burials in Dharmasthala over the past twenty years.

Chinnaiah's arrest on August 23 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is rigorously examining his claims, sparked public and political interest. The SIT has extensively interrogated him about his allegations, which hold severe implications for the administrators of a local temple. They find his judicial custody vital for advancing their investigation.

The controversy has garnered political attention, with the BJP organizing protests against the perceived targeting of the temple, while Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has cautioned against false accusations, hinting at possible repercussions for any unfounded claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

