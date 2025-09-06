False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud Case

In a startling case of matrimonial fraud in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, a man has been apprehended for concealing his religious identity and coercing a Hindu woman into marriage. The accused, Monish, allegedly posed as 'Manish Chaudhary' to deceive the woman and subsequently subjected her to dowry harassment and religious pressure.

According to the victim's complaint, Monish, originally from Meerut but residing in Dineshpur, was already wed to a Muslim woman. The situation escalated as demands for Rs 2 lakh in cash, a car, and gold were made, along with pressure for religious conversion. The woman recounted abuse and intimidation at the hands of Monish and his relatives.

The police, acting on the victim's testimony, have registered an FIR against Monish and detained him under various sections of the BNS, including charges of deceitful marriage and criminal intimidation. He reportedly confessed to his crimes, bringing more attention to the alarming increase in such matrimonial scams.