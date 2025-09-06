Left Menu

Gaza City Under Siege: Israel Intensifies Campaign Amid Humanitarian Crisis

The Israeli military has intensified its campaign in Gaza City, warning residents to evacuate south before launching bombings. The offensive aims to capture the city, seen as a Hamas stronghold, risking mass displacement. International calls for a diplomatic resolution grow amid Israel's isolated stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military escalated operations in Gaza City, urging residents to relocate south before striking a high-rise building as forces advance deeper into the enclave. The offensive, commanded by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aims to capture the Hamas stronghold, a pivotal point in the ongoing conflict.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee communicated the urgency for civilians to move to a 'humanitarian zone' in Khan Younis, promising safety and aid. The military issued 'evacuation warnings' before targeting buildings allegedly used by Hamas, intensifying the humanitarian crisis as displacement looms over the civilian population.

Despite capturing significant portions of the city, Israel's actions face international criticism. Amnesty International and global entities urge a halt to the offensive, advocating for diplomatic negotiations amid a mounting death toll and widespread devastation. Meanwhile, the Israeli government contemplates an 'all-or-nothing' deal for the hostages amidst continued warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

