Unauthorized Eco-Demonstration Sparks Controversy

Thirty activists from the Girls Islamic Organisation were booked for conducting an unauthorized pro-Palestine demonstration in an ecologically sensitive area. Police registered a case against Afra Shihab and others for the unauthorized assembly, sparked by social media coverage of the event. The charges include unlawful assembly and intent to incite a riot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur(Ker) | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty activists from the Girls Islamic Organisation were booked for organizing an unauthorized demonstration in an environmentally sensitive area, police reported on Saturday.

The Pazhayangadi police registered the case against Afra Shihab and 29 other activists for carrying out a pro-Palestine demonstration at Madayipara without permission.

The police initiated an investigation following the circulation of visuals of the demonstration on social media, showing flags and banners through the delicate region.

