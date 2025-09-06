Unauthorized Eco-Demonstration Sparks Controversy

Thirty activists from the Girls Islamic Organisation were booked for organizing an unauthorized demonstration in an environmentally sensitive area, police reported on Saturday.

The Pazhayangadi police registered the case against Afra Shihab and 29 other activists for carrying out a pro-Palestine demonstration at Madayipara without permission.

The police initiated an investigation following the circulation of visuals of the demonstration on social media, showing flags and banners through the delicate region.