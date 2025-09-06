Arrests Made Over Provocative Speeches at Milad-un-Nabi Procession
Two individuals were apprehended in the Khampur area for allegedly disrupting harmony with provocative speeches during a Milad-un-Nabi procession. Following a complaint on social media, police identified Zeeshan Ahmed and Mohammad Shahabuddin as the speakers aiming to disturb religious peace and have initiated legal proceedings.
In the Khampur area, two individuals have been taken into custody for reportedly making inflammatory remarks during a Milad-un-Nabi procession, according to local police sources.
The arrests of Zeeshan Ahmed and Mohammad Shahabuddin followed a complaint on the social media platform 'X' that they delivered speeches intended to disturb communal harmony.
Police have begun legal action against the accused, emphasizing the need to maintain peace and prevent further agitation in the community.
