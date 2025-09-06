Left Menu

Arrests Made Over Provocative Speeches at Milad-un-Nabi Procession

Two individuals were apprehended in the Khampur area for allegedly disrupting harmony with provocative speeches during a Milad-un-Nabi procession. Following a complaint on social media, police identified Zeeshan Ahmed and Mohammad Shahabuddin as the speakers aiming to disturb religious peace and have initiated legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Khampur area, two individuals have been taken into custody for reportedly making inflammatory remarks during a Milad-un-Nabi procession, according to local police sources.

The arrests of Zeeshan Ahmed and Mohammad Shahabuddin followed a complaint on the social media platform 'X' that they delivered speeches intended to disturb communal harmony.

Police have begun legal action against the accused, emphasizing the need to maintain peace and prevent further agitation in the community.

