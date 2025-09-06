Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

A brutal nighttime attack by Boko Haram militants has left more than 60 people dead in the northeastern Nigerian village of Darul Jamal, Borno State. This small community, only recently resettled after years of displacement, faced a devastating assault with residents and soldiers among the casualties.

Nigeria's military claims it has been intensifying counterinsurgency efforts in Borno State. However, both locals and analysts argue that these efforts have not successfully curbed the violence, as attacks such as the one on Darul Jamal persist.

The assailants reportedly invaded around 8:30 p.m., going door-to-door and subsequently setting homes on fire. Government officials and security personnel continue to assess the situation, as the community mourns those lost in this tragic and horrific event.

(With inputs from agencies.)