Water Supply Resiliency: Restoring Stability Amidst Crisis in Jammu

In the aftermath of devastating flash floods in Jammu, 80% of the city's water supply has been successfully restored. Severe rainfall had previously disrupted services, prompting government intervention and regulatory measures.

The Jal Shakti department had initially imposed strict oversight on private water tankers to ensure equitable distribution and pricing during the shortage. This decisive action was spearheaded by Jal Shakti Minister Javed Ahmed Rana. As the situation improves, these tankers have resumed normal operations, now freed from regulatory constraints.

The department, along with local authorities and ground staff, has been pivotal in restoring water services. In areas still facing challenges, alternative solutions, such as water tankers and temporary supplies, have been efficiently deployed. The government remains vigilant, continuing to monitor and manage the water supply to prevent any further disruptions.