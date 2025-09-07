Left Menu

Tragic Consequences: Young Survivor's Story of Abuse and Loss

An 11-year-old girl, victim of repeated rape and blackmail by a 31-year-old man, delivered a premature baby who died shortly after birth. The accused, Rashid, has been arrested. An FIR has been filed and a DNA test is underway. The girl's condition is stable but was critical due to her age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 07-09-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 01:16 IST
Tragic Consequences: Young Survivor's Story of Abuse and Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 11-year-old girl, subjected to continued sexual abuse and coercion, tragically gave birth to a premature baby that passed away shortly after birth, police reported on Saturday.

The baby was born at seven months and died within half an hour. Authorities have filed charges against 31-year-old Rashid, a father of two, for repeatedly raping and blackmailing the young girl. He was taken into custody following the registration of an FIR on Friday, confirmed Nawabganj Station House Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava. DNA samples from the baby have been collected for comparison with the accused.

The girl's older brother revealed that Rashid had enticed her to his home with a fruit about six to seven months ago, where the alleged crimes began. The girl had been threatened with her family's safety and blackmailed with a video to continue the assaults. Her pregnancy was discovered only after a hospital ultrasound following complaints of stomach pain revealed she was seven months along. Despite initial critical condition due to blood loss and her age, the girl's health is reportedly stabilizing, according to Dr. Tribhuvan Prasad of District Women's Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

 Canada
2
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

 Global
3
Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

 Nigeria
4
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025