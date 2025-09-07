Tragic Consequences: Young Survivor's Story of Abuse and Loss

An 11-year-old girl, subjected to continued sexual abuse and coercion, tragically gave birth to a premature baby that passed away shortly after birth, police reported on Saturday.

The baby was born at seven months and died within half an hour. Authorities have filed charges against 31-year-old Rashid, a father of two, for repeatedly raping and blackmailing the young girl. He was taken into custody following the registration of an FIR on Friday, confirmed Nawabganj Station House Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava. DNA samples from the baby have been collected for comparison with the accused.

The girl's older brother revealed that Rashid had enticed her to his home with a fruit about six to seven months ago, where the alleged crimes began. The girl had been threatened with her family's safety and blackmailed with a video to continue the assaults. Her pregnancy was discovered only after a hospital ultrasound following complaints of stomach pain revealed she was seven months along. Despite initial critical condition due to blood loss and her age, the girl's health is reportedly stabilizing, according to Dr. Tribhuvan Prasad of District Women's Hospital.

