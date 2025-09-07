Left Menu

Drone Strikes Ignite Kyiv: Civilians Caught in Conflict

A drone attack on Kyiv injured at least eight, including a pregnant woman, sparking fires in multiple buildings. Ukrainian officials say Russia targets civilians as explosions and air defense measures shake the city. Air raid alerts follow across Ukraine, with Poland heightening its air safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 07:39 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 07:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv has injured at least eight people, including a pregnant woman, igniting fires in several high-rise buildings, according to Ukrainian officials.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram that medical teams treated the pregnant woman and two others who were injured. The drone debris also set ablaze buildings in the city's east and west.

Explosions were heard throughout Kyiv, indicating active air defense. Ukrainian and Polish officials responded with heightened alerts following the attack, part of the ongoing conflict since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

